The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam Adoagyire constituency, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called for a full-scale probe into circumstances leading to the death of social activist, Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed and two others.

Macho Kaaka as he was widely known on social media, died after he was allegedly attacked by a mob on June 25th in Ejura in the Ashanti region.

Addressing the issue in Parliament, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh urged the public to stop condemning the state security services but rather encourage them to do thorough checks to fish out the perpetrators.

He said the assertions made by some individuals that the security agencies are oppressing the citizenry are mere allegations that should not be entertained.

According to him, the individuals who go contrary to the law of the state should rather be dealt with.

“We should be encouraging the state institution, that’s the police, the army, the national security to conduct a thorough investigation and then the perpetrators should be brought to book.”

“What I don’t agree with is for anybody to create the impression that the state is oppressing individuals for exercising their right

“People who serve in the police service, the army, other security services are human beings like us. So if under certain circumstances, we have these personalities going beyond boundaries and some excessive in the enforcement of the law, then we have to depart and identify all these people but not to line them together,” he stated.

Mr. Annor Dompreh further called on the parliamentary committee of Defence and Interior to assist in the investigations to bring out the culprit.