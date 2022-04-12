2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has donated desktop computers and assorted reading materials to some basic schools in his constituency.

The MP has also provided 50 ICT Centers in various schools in the constituency to promote ICT learning.

At the Al-Badar school at Adoagyri, where he donated the set of desktop computers, he took time to advise the pupils to take their studies seriously and take advantage of the unprecedented social intervention program "FREE SHS" which was implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The other beneficiary schools are well equipped with 20 modern computers with their accessories and gadgets which forms parts of the MP’s efforts to complement the government’s plans towards ICT expansion at basic Schools.

The Majority Chief Whip explained that the study of information technology was relevant to modern courses. He indicated project would help change the educational direction of the municipality, and also improve the performance of students.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said that he has collaborated with MTN and AirtelTigo to provide data for beneficial schools to enhance teaching and learning in his constituency.

He reiterated his commitment to the promotion of quality education in his constituency

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further urged the students to patronize the center to stay abreast with global issues and contribute meaningfully to national issues.

He explained that the donation of the library books to the basic schools in Nsawam-Adoagyiri stems from an agreement reached between himself and Books To Africa in the United Kingdom under which HE spent US$7, 000.00 in the procurement.

He urged the teachers, parents, and students in the constituency to double their efforts to make the performance of students the best in the country.

The heads of the beneficiary schools expressed gratitude to the MP for his commitment to prioritizing education in the constituency and promise to put the facility to good use.