4 hours ago

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has defended the decision of the caucus to stay away from voting on the censure motion against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the Minority MPs failed to back their allegations with evidence against the Finance Minister.

Parliament on Thursday debated and voted on the censure motion against the Minister.

The Majority staged a walkout in protest of the motion. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Minority failed to convince them enough.

“Some of them [allegations] are not right, some of them are not true, some of them are falsehoods, and you want us to vote with you? You want us to follow you on this misadventure,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

The vote of censure motion filed by the Minority against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, failed during voting on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This was because only 136 legislators on the Minority side voted to demand the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta thus falling short of the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to pass through.

The proponents of the motion needed the votes of 183 legislators to have the motion passed against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

Source: citifmonline