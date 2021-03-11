36 minutes ago

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has reacted to comments reportedly made by the National Communications Officer of the largest opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi against the Speaker of Parliament and some NDC leaders in the House.

Sammy Gyamfi, who seemed unhappy that some ministerial nominees were approved and that some NDC MPs voted for those nominees said: “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power”.

“It’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril,” a part of his post on Facebook read.

Some political pundits have been advocating that Sammy Gyamfi be hauled before Parliament's Privileges Committee.

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who is the Member of Parliament for Suame constituency said, "Indeed, the Speaker is a member of the NDC but immediately he is voted for, he ceases to represent the NDC, and he needs to be accorded the necessary respect. And so, if he is being denigrated, we need to protect him and protect the institution of Parliament".

Watch video below