3 hours ago

Gospel singer and writer, Celestine Donkor, has stated that most of the members on the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are not well informed about the Gospel Genre.

On Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, Celestine Donkor stated one of the award scheme’s flaws is that those who decide who gets recognized aren’t particularly informed about the gospel genre.

“Most VGMA board members are not gospel adherents. I believe we are lacking in this area because we need more gospel professionals who are well-versed in the gospel business.

She made it plain that the award program would have difficulty choosing gospel tunes if those responsible with doing so are not aware of current events.

“We will have a problem if those who make choices are not well-informed about conditions on the ground.

Celestine continued to push the VGMA board to concentrate on the gospel industry in order to improve her and her peers’ representation in the award program.

“I believe they will be different if they listen to gospel music.”

According to VGMA PRO Robert Klah, they have personnel that “follow” the gospel terrain “through and through; they know what happens on there.”