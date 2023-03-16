6 hours ago

A group calling itself the Health Accounting Staff of Ghana (HASAG) Korle-Bu Region wants management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to make the Acting Director of Finance the substantive Director.

Lucas Amewudah who was then the First Deputy Director of Finance was appointed to take charge after the retirement of Maxwell Doe in June 2021 by administrative arrangements.

Subsequently, an interview was conducted in January 2023 for shortlisted applicants for the directorship position where Mr. Amewudah was shortlisted but until now a substantive Director of Finance has not been appointed.

According to the group, the plea of its members has become necessary since Mr. Amewudah had acted in the capacity for 19 months and is best fit for the job of the substantive Director of Finance.

In a press statement sighted byand signed by the President of the Association, Mr. Emmanuel Allotey – Annan, it stated that some key competencies of the Acting Director of Finance propelled the group to vouch for him.

The group claims that he has the requisite academic and professional qualifications for the position adding that he has gained a lot of experience over the years working as the First Deputy Director of Finance.

The group again indicated that although he is acting in that capacity, his efficiency and knowledge of the Financial Act and other related Acts, audit infractions and quarries have reduced drastically.

