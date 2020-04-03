1 hour ago

The Ranking Member on the Committee on Health in Ghana's Parliament, Hon Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is doubtful of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's negative Coronavirus status.

According to him, reports that the President is virus-free is “untrue” after daring the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to make the first gentleman of the land’s report public to prove skeptics wrong.

“What is so special about Nana Addo testing negative when we have not seen the Noguchi report? They [Noguchi] should come out and make the report public for everyone to see,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tested negative for the Coronavirus disease.

According to the President’s personal physician, Dr. Patrina Takyi-Ankrah, he was tested for the disease a day before his birthday, March 28.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, April 1, Dr. Takyi-Ankrah said the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo also tested negative for the disease.

“On the day before the president’s birthday, we tested him and the first lady and his daughters and all the staff of this household and I am happy to announce that all the tests came back negative,” she said.

Dr. Takyi Ankrah also said close family relations of the President have also tested negative for the disease.

But Kwabena Mintah Akandoh thinks the announcement was “laughable” - adding that, “If indeed Nana Addo has tested negative, they should show us the report.”

Source: peacefmonline