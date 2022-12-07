1 hour ago

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association in the Republic of Ghana has reiterated call on the Government of Ghana to take bold steps by ensuring that LPG becomes competitive.

According to the group, it is their desire that LPG consumption in the West African nation will increase rapidly.

However, the group said it is worried about the high cost of the product which is making it difficult for some customers to quickly shift from the use of charcoal to LPG usage.

Currently, a litre of LPG is sold more than Ghs11 per kilo.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the LPG Awareness and Sensitisation Campaign in Accra, Justice Mantey, Secretary to the LPG Marketers Association, said it would be difficult for consumers to switch to LPG if the price of the product continues to rise.

“I urge the government to be bold and take the bull by the horn and make sure that the price of LPG becomes competitive,” he said.

Ghana has set a target of achieving 50 per cent LPG consumption by 2030.

Currently, LPG penetration is about 37 per cent.