1 hour ago

Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste, Kojo Korankye, popularly known as Ras Kuuku, has asked the Government of Ghana to make him the Ambassador of weed.

Ras Kuuku said he has the ability to explain to the Ghanaian public the benefits of marijuana to the economy and the human body.

The “Wo" hit singer’s request follows the legalisation of marijuana for health and industrial purposes in the country.

On Friday, 20 March 2020, Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019, which transforms the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) into a Commission with enhanced powers to control and eliminate trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs.

Per the new law, NACOB also becomes a Commission with additional powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The new law empowers the Minister for Interior to grant licences for the cultivation of cannabis of not more than 0.3 percent THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that gives the users a high sensation, for industrial and medicinal purposes.

Speaking in an interview with Docta Kay on Accra 100.5 FM's Nkran Kwaso, Ras Kuuku said “Make me the ambassador for weed. I will build more classroom blocks to stop the double-tracking system”.

He added: “Ghana stands the chance of generating more revenue from weed."

He, however, cautioned the youth against abusing the substance saying, “no one should use the herbs anyhow without doctors precautions”.

classfm