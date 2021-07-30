1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for improvement in public administration and the delivery of public services in Ghana.

According to him, improving public administration and the delivery of public services was critical in formalizing the Ghanaian economy and enhancing revenue mobilization as well as deepening or broadening financial inclusiveness to curb bribery and corruption.

Dr Bawumia says Ghana has a legacy challenge in the conduct of public administration, riddled with cumbersome bureaucratic structures.

The vice President made the remarks at the maiden graduation and fourth matriculation ceremony of the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Accra on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

He urged the graduands of MIST to bring their knowledge and skills to bear in changing the narrative.

In all, 64 students graduated from the Schools of Business and Technology and Engineering, whilst 76 fresh students were admitted for the 2021/2022 Academic Year.

He tasked the graduands to change the culture of public administration to improve efficiency and eliminate the incentives for corruption.

Highlighting the use of digital transformation enablers, which includes Ghana Card, the Digital Address System, the Mobile Money Interoperability, the Universal QR Code and the Ghana.Gov portal, he indicated that these enablers allow several applications making digital transformation as drivers of growth possible.

Dr. Bawumia also touched on President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the country, thus developing the human capital to transform the country.

He pledged the government’s commitment to nurture youth interest in science, technology, and innovation to fast-track national development.