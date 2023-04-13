7 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars midfielder Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has told Ghana Football Association( GFA) Executive Council(EXCO) member, Nana Oduro Sarfo that football administration is not all about academic credentials.

He says that if it were all about academic credentials then the only Ph.D. holder on the EXCO, Dr. Randy Abbey would have been made the GFA President.

"If Oduro Sarfo thinks football is about academic certificates, Dr. Randy Abbey is the only person on the Executive Council with A PhD so he should be made the GFA President," he told Angel Sports

Yussif Chibsah's comments come after Nana Oduro Sarfo told former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah to go to school and earn certificates if he wants to be a football administrator.

Appiah bemoaned the sidelining of ex-footballers as he believe they are the right people to run football but they are on the periphery.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the GFA EXCO member has urged the former Ghana captain to get himself educated in school if wants to occupy any GFA administrative role.

"Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he could better himself academically. He joined associations affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest," Sarfo said.

Oduro Sarfo disclosed that Appiah must go back to school to better his 'academic knowledge' and certificates if he wants to be the GFA President.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”