Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana wants the Electoral Commission to dialogue with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the use of the Ghana card as the source document for voter registration.

The NDC has vehemently opposed the use of the Ghana card saying many voters will be disenfranchised.

It is on the back of this that the University of Ghana Professor thinks it will be advisable for the Electoral Commission to “make room for the suggestions from the NDC.”

The current mode of identification for registering to vote include a passport, a national ID, an existing voter ID or two guarantors.

The EC is seeking to review the law to replace these documents with the Ghana Card.

The draft C.I. titled: Public Regulations 2021 is expected to regulate the upcoming continuous voter registration exercise.

The new Constitutional Instrument that could enforce this change is in Parliament and has been referred to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament.

The NDC is worried because not all Ghanaians of voting age have the Ghana Card.

