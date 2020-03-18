2 hours ago

Folks in the beauty industry, including make-up artists across the country, have been advised to consider suspending their activities.

This is in line with government’s efforts to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus which has killed thousands around the world.

So far, Ghana has recorded six confirmed cases of the virus. In the wake of that, President Akufo-Addo has ordered the closure of all schools and universities in the country as part of measures to stem the tide of coronavirus cases.

There is also suspension on public gathering as well as other stringent travel measures to curb the spread.

The beauty industry in Ghana is seen as one of the key areas of society that has a risk of spreading the virus due to the nature of working in that industry.

According to a message available to NEWS-ONE from Make-Up Ghana, organisers of the prestigious Ghana Make-up Award, beauticians should consider suspending their bookings.

However, it added that if booking is critical, then stakeholders must exercise the most extreme caution in dealing with their clients.

“We urge all beauty practitioners to suspend all bookings or adopt the use of face masks and gloves if booking is critical. Use alcohol-based cleansers to disinfect brushes, eyeliners, pencils etc as well as usage of disposal applicators,” the message added.

It also reiterated the call on the use of sanitizers and washing of hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds, among others, to avoid contamination.

The advice follows that of other industries which have suspended their activities to stem the spread of coronavirus.