The challenges posed by the coronavirus disease make the time unusual for everyone, including children and adolescents.

Parents and guardians are, therefore, required to be very careful by themselves and extend an above normal supervision over their children and wards to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

The Daily Graphic has been reviewing some advice offered by experts on how parents can go about ensuring improved supervision.

In the search, it was discovered that the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has proffered some elaborate advice on a stream on things parents can do to protect themselves and children amidst an outbreak and the resulting movement restrictions.

Parental supervision

Supervising children during coronavirus outbreak would require playing and reading to them, while supporting them with homework.

When children study online, it is important that parents stay around to monitor them closely to ensure that they do not stray to unsafe sites.

All adolescents, especially girls, can be vulnerable at this time. There is evidence to show that during the Ebola outbreak, for instance, the rate of teenage pregnancy increased. Parents and caregivers need to constantly watch their children's movements to ensure that they feel protected and are safe always.

One-on-one time

School shutdown at this time can also give families a chance to build better relationships with children and teenagers.

Making time for each of your children can bring loads of fun at home, and this is totally free. This obviously will make children feel loved and secure. It also shows them that they are important. This helps them to build their confidence in the long run.

Keeping it positive

All children misbehave. It is normal when children are tired, hungry, afraid or learning independence. Such behaviour can be difficult to cope with when they are stuck at home.

It is challenging to feel positive when children or teenagers are always around arguing and making demands on parents day after day. Obviously, this can be stressful as time and again the parents have to keep saying: "Stop that!", "Don't fight" or "Just let it go."

But, according to the experts, children are much more likely to do what parents ask of them if they receive positive instructions and lots of praise for what they do right.

Similarly, it is true that COVID-19 has taken away our daily work, home and school routines, making it challenging for children, teenagers and for parents. It is the advice of UNICEF that making new routines can help.

Keep calm, manage stress

These are stressful times for all so it is crucial for adults and parents to take care of themselves to be able to support the children. "Millions of people have the same fears as us. Find someone who you can talk to about how you are feeling. Listen to them. Avoid social media that makes you panic," the experts advise.

Other safety threats

Other forms of threat to the safety and wellbeing of children include mistreatment, sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and potential separation from caregivers due to temporary isolation, quarantine, illness or death.

Evidence from other emergencies indicate that child abuse and domestic/interpersonal violence increases with the lockdowns and curfews.

Campaign against abuse

In Ghana, there is a national campaign to protect children against abuse, known as Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA).

The campaign seeks to mobilise communities, parents, traditional rulers, families and individuals across the country to stand against all forms of child abuse.

During disease outbreaks, it is more important than ever to spread kindness and support each other.