1 hour ago

General Manager for Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore is in support of the idea by the Ghana Football Association to make the Ghana Premier League an autonomous body.

Ghana's elite division league has for a long while been run by the FA's mandated Premier League Management Committee who before them was the Premier League Board (PLB).

“I think that making the league autonomous is probably long overdue. Football has moved on and most of the leagues that are pre-eminent that we all watch are all playing on an autonomous basis from their football federations.”

“I think it is important that we follow good practice anywhere we can find them in the world. What it can do is to push the premiership to a different level. To make the premiership autonomous will possibly parachute it to a different level”, he said.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since 15th March due to the coronavirus pandemic and it remains unknown when it will be resumed.