46 minutes ago

Former Ghana international Mallam Yahaya has expressed interest in the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The former King Faisal trainer confirmed his interest in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM on Wednesday.

"Yes it's true I have shown interest in Hearts of oak Job and I have tendered in my CV to the management of Hearts", Mallam Yahaya said.

"Hearts of oak can lose 5 match in the ongoing Ghana Premier league but I will still change the fortune of the club.

"Coach Mallam Yahaya is the Messiah of Hearts of oak", he added.

Yahaya further stated that coaching clubs with the stature of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is an easy thing to and he wouldn't be disappointed if he lose out on the job.

"I can confidently say kotoko and hearts is easy to coach.

"I wouldn't be disappointed if hearts didn't give me the job. If I get this job I will change the fortune of the club. I'm even more better than some the past black stars coaches", Mallam Yahaya continued.

"Coaching Asante Kotoko and Hearts of oak is easy to coach but Black stars is more cheaper than the club side", the controversial trainer concluded.

Hearts of Oak are currently in search of a new coach after parting ways with Kim Grant just one game into the season.

Assistant trainer Edward Odoom is currently at the helm and has also declared his interest in taking over the job on permanent basis.