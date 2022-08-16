38 minutes ago

Boubou Traore from Mali will be the Centre referee for the 2nd leg of the CHAN qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja.

The 36-year old will be assisted by Modibo Samake (Assistant I), Nouhoum Bamba (Assistant II) and Mahamadou Keita (Fourth Official).

Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will be the Match Commissioner while Nigeria’s Ozi Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi works as COVID-19 Officer.

The match will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 17H00.

The winner over the two leg ties will qualify for the CHAN tournament in Algeria next year.