59 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari is close to sealing a transfer move to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca FC from Swedish side Malmo FF.

The Cyprus club have announced that they have reached an agreement in principle with the player's Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo FF over a loan switch in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Larnaca-based club have said "the footballer is expected in Cyprus in the next 24 hours for the conclusion of the agreement" barring any last minute hitch upon medical examinations.

The Ghanaian striker was farmed out on loan to Finnish side HJK Helsinki and will now proceed to Cyprus to continue his trade for the remainder of the season.

"Kition Sports Union (AEK) Larnaca announces the agreement in principle with Malmoe FF for the acquisition of the 22-year-old (02/10/2000) Ghanaian striker Abdul Malik Abubakari, on loan until the end of the season. The footballer is expected in Cyprus in the next 24 hours for the conclusion of the agreement," a statement from AEK Larnaca FC reads.

The striker is yet to be capped by Ghana at any level and has a running contract with Malmo until 2025.