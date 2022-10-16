1 hour ago

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies brushed off Prisons Ladies 2-0 to get their season back on track after their opening day setback against Northern Ladies.

The Techniman based side conceded late to draw 1-1 with Northern Ladies on Matchday one of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier but showed resilience and tenacity against Prisons Ladies on Saturday.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Mary Amponsah scored in either half to give them a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The Champions took the lead in the 13th minute through Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah before Mary Amponsah added the second goal in the 77th minute to finish off the host.

In Kumasi – Ashtown Ladies were too hot to handle as they recorded a 1-0 win over Supreme Ladies at the Kookooase Park at Bantama.

The visitors came into the game as favourites having beaten Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy 5-0 on the opening day of the season but their wings were clipped as Comfort Baa Nuakoh scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute to settle the scores in favour of Ashtown Ladies.

The weekend’s other derby between Northern Ladies and Tamale Super Ladies produced 3 goals at the Aliu Mahama stadium as newly promoted Tamale Super Ladies romped to a 3-0 win against their rivals.

Zeinab Haruna grabbed a brace in the 6th and 61st minutes before Rahama Azimpaga Mohammed added the third goal in added time.

Here are the Northern Zone Results: