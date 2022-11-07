1 hour ago

Dreamz Ladies FC and Supreme Ladies played out a 2-2 draw in their Malta Guinness Premier League Matchday five encounter at the Bantama Astro Turf.

Stella Nyamekye got the first goal of the match in the 35th minute as she dazzled her way inside the box before slotting the ball into the far corner for the opening goal.

The goal lasted for only 10 minutes as Felicity Asante smartly fetched the equalizer in the 44th minute to give the hosts a deserved leveler. But Owusu Ansah scored on the stroke of half time to give Supreme Ladies the lead before the break as she converted from the spot.

Back from recess, Dreamz Ladies FC denied the host space to increase the tally as they kept their composure to and discipline to keep things at 2-1.

Black Maidens forward Stella Nyamekye curled in a delightful free kick to bring her side level in the 81st</sup> minute.

The draw leaves Dreamz Ladies FC in fifth place with 7 points while Supreme Ladies stay in the bottom half of the table 5 points.