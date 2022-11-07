1 hour ago

Malta Guinness WPL: Hasaacas Ladies trounce Ridge City, Police Ladies pick up first win- Matchday six review

Hasaacas Ladies continued their unbeaten run in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League as they beat Ridge City 4:0 at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

Fidous Yakubu scored a brace whiles Doreen Copson and Veronica Kumah-Baah got the other goals to take their goal tally to 16 in 5 matches.

The giants of the West have taken a commanding lead in the Southern Zone as they hold a 100% record after amassing 15 points from the first five matches of the season. Hasaacas Ladies are at the top of the table six points richer than Faith Ladies who are in second place with 9 points.

In other news - Police Ladies picked up their first win of the season away from home when they thumped LadyStrikers 3:0. Bernice Arhinful and Jane Ayieyam scored in the first half of the game whilst Deborah Afriyie netted in the second half to give the service Ladies their first win of the campaign.

Debutants, Essiam Socrates are having a good run in the top tier so far. They put up a great performance against Faith Ladies and won 2:1 at the McDan La Town Park. Joycelyn Amoah and Helen Alormenu scored in each half of the game to secure a vital away win.

At the Madina Astro Turf, Berry Ladies dropped points at home as they drew 1:1 with Army Ladies.