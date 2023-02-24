1 hour ago

Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies are going through one of their difficult campaigns in the top flight as they hold a slim lead in the Northern Zone. The Techiman based side have amassed 20 points from the first 10 matches of the season and hold a point lead against second placed Prisons Ladies who are on 19 points. The two top teams lock horns at Ohene Ameyaw Park Saturday. Here is what to expect from the Northern Zone:

AMPEM DARKOA LADIES VRS PRISONS LADIES

Northern zone leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies will host Prisons Ladies in the top of the table clash at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. The champions dropped points in Tamale and this fixture presents them an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their position at the summit of the table. Prisons have been consistent and go into this fixture with loads of confidence following an emphatic win over Pearlpia Ladies at home to move to the second spot. Ampem Darkoa looks the stronger side on paper but with a point separating them, this fixture promises to be an interesting one.

PEARLPIA LADIES VRS DREAMZ LADIES

Dreamz Ladies will travel to the Aliu Mahama sports stadium to play Pearlpia Ladies on Friday. The "Pearls" will be looking to register their second win against Dreamz Ladies after defeating them on matchday two. Pearlpia Ladies will be relying on their home support to overcome fourth placed Dreamz Ladies. Dreamz Ladies who are brimming with confidence ahead of this game. Dreamz Ladies will be relying on inspirational captain Stella Nyamekye to cut every onslaught from Pearlpia Ladies. Coach Adam Tamimu’s Pearlpia Ladies are favorites to carry the day with current form working in their favour.

SUPREME LADIES VRS ASHTOWN LADIES

The Bantama Kokoase Astro turf will host the derby between Supreme Ladies and Ashtown Ladies. Supreme Ladies will be looking forward to continue with their fine form as they picked up a point against Candy Soccer Ladies at Dormaa. In a seemingly quite campaign, Ashtown Ladies have bagged 15 points and occupies the 6th spot in the table having recorded a 2-1 win against Tamale Super Ladies on Matchday 10. With no injury worries for both teams, this will be a game of equals as they lie 6th and 7th respectively with two points separating them.

TAMALE SUPER LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

Tamale shall witness a derby when Tamale Super Ladies FC play host to city rivals Northern Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium on Saturday. Tamale Super Ladies won by 3 goals to nill in their first round and a win would move them out of the relegation zone and brighten their chances of survival. Northern Ladies are currently in fifth place with 15 points having displayed an inconsistent performance thus far. Tamale Super Ladies go into the game as underdogs having gone five matches without a win.

FABULOUS LADIES VRS CANDY SOCCER ACADEMY

Fabulous Ladies lost 3-1 to Dreamz Ladies in a 4 goal thriller, although they had high hopes of regaining their confidence after such a poor run in the first round of the season. They hoped to start this round in a positive manner but things didn't work for them as Dreamz Ladies humbled them in a manner that has left them at the base of the table with 4 points. Candy Soccer on the other hand were also involved in a 4 goal thriller against Supreme Ladies as they shared points in a 2-2 draw at Dormaa. Both teams are in dire need of the points to save their season with only 4 points separating them. Candy Soccer sit in 8th place with 8 points while Fabulous Ladies languish at the bottom of the table with 4 points.