19 minutes ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies suffered their first defeat in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League as they went down 2-1 to Fabulous Ladies on Sunday. The Champions came into the contest with a record of two wins and a draw from their opening three matches but luck didn’t shine on them as they crumbled to a defeat in Kumasi.

Fabulous Ladies scored two goals in the first half through Princess Owusu in the 15th minute and Afisatu Abubakar in the 28th minute. Though Mary Amponsah pulled one back for Ampem Darkoa right after the break it wasn’t enough to save them from defeat as the hosts held on to win 2-1.

Elsewhere Prisons Ladies kept their home invincibility intact as they coasted to a 2-0 win against Supreme Ladies at the Coronation Park in Sunyani. Helena Obeng fired a brace in the 79th and 90th minutes to give Prisons all the spoils.

New girls Candy Soccer Academy Ladies fell 2-0 to PearPia Ladies at Dormaa. Abdul Rahman Barikisu netted first in the 59th minute before Memuna Bugre added the second goal inside 68 minutes to wrap up what seem to be an easy win.

Find the full results below: