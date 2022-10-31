17 minutes ago

Doreen Copson again made the headlines as her solitary strike gave Hasaacas Ladies a 1-0 win against Thunder Queens on Matchday four of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The hardworking enforcer who has been on target in every game this season netted in the 36th minute to give the former Champions another hard-earned win. Hasaacas Ladies are the only side with a 100% record in the ongoing League as they have won all four matches and scored 12 goals in the process.

Adjoa Donkor and Jennifer Kankam Yeboah scored in either half as Faith Ladies cruised to a 2-0 win over Berry Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf. The home side were on a good run having recovered from an opening day set back against Hasaacas Ladies at the Gyandu Park.

Berry Ladies began the campaign with a 1-0 loss to Hasaacas Ladies but recent results against Soccer Intellectuals and Lady Strikers. The Berries defeated Soccer Intellectuals 2-0 at home before travelling to Mankessim to beat Lady Strikers 2-0 to get their season back on track. But Sunday’s defeat would hit them hard as they have dopped to fourth with 6 points.

Elsewhere Harriet Adjetey scored in the 8th minute as Army Ladies beat Ridge City by a lone goal on Sunday.

