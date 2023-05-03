2 hours ago

Electroland Ghana Limited and Malta Guinness presented products to outstanding players and the best coach of the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League season.

Prisons Ladies Helena Obeng was adjudged as the Best Player of the season after putting up outstanding performances throughout the season. Helena scored 14 goals and won eight player of the match awards in the process.

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwah also emerged as Coach of the season after guiding his side to retain the title.

Princess Owusu of Fabulous Ladies also finished the season as the top scorer after scoring 17 goals for Fabulous Ladies in the Northern Zone.

Defender of the season award was awarded to Berry Ladies Defensive stalwart Martha Appiah.

Goalkeeper Grace Banwa of Hasaacas Ladies who was the safest pair of hands for the four time champions also earned the Goalkeeper of the season accolade with her agility in post as she kept eight clean sheets during the campaign.

Other awards included Discovery of the season which was won by Helen Alormenu of Essiam Socrates whilst Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the Fair play team of the 2022/2023 season.

All winners were awarded with NASCO products, shopping vouchers and products from our headline sponsors Malta Guinness.