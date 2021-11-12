30 minutes ago

Mamelodi Sundowns qualifies as top of Group B to the semifinals along with ASFAR in second place after a 0-0 draw, while Rivers Angels won their first 3 points in the group stage in a 4-0 win over Vihiga Queens, and they both said farewell to the tournament.

At Al Salalm Stadium, the barren stalemate gave Mamelodi Sundowns top spot on 7 points, three more than ASFAR. After a goalless first half, Kechukwu Obianujuwan Vivian scored the first two goals from two penalties for Rivers Angels, then Koku Iyabo Oluwadamilola added the third goal before Monday Gift scored the fourth and last goal. The win meant Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens both finished the group on 3 points and were eliminated.

Post-Match Comments:

FATIMA TAGNAOUT – ASFAR Midfielder – Woman of The Match

“I’m very happy to have the Woman of The Match award, I dedicate it to my father may he rest in peace”.

“It was not an easy match, we had a lot of pressure on us, specially that we did not know the other match’s result. I’m very happy of my teammates and we are very excited to play in the semifinals”.

Abadallah HAIDAMOU – ASFAR Coach

“It was not an easy match today. We had to think only about wining, but we are lucky to go through with the draw”.

“We worked on our midfield well and I thank players for playing the way we planned”.

“We were aware of the other match’s result in the last ten minutes, so we instructed the players to be cautious and not concede any goals. We are very happy with this win”.

“We have a strong team, and we wanted a tournament like this. To be in the semifinals of the first edition as a Moroccan team is very important for us”.

Jerry Tshbalala– Mamelodi Sundowns Coach

“A very tough and tactical game. Both coaches did their best, but we played better in the second half”.

“A draw looks good for both teams, so I’m satisfied with it”.

“When my girls get in for warmup dancing and singing, it’s for us to ease the tension we have before the game”.

Koku Iyabo Oluwadamilola – Rivers Angels Forward – Woman of The Match

“I’m very happy to win this award. It represents the efforts of everyone in my team. We worked very match to win this match”.

Edwin Okon – Rivers Angels Coach

“It was not useful for us to keep thinking about the last two losses, so we moved on and prepared well for the game”.

“We are champions in where we come from. We’ll prepare for the next tournament and learn from our mistakes”.

OKERE Charles – Vihiga Queens Coach

“We did not play as we planned. The first half was good but in the second half we started going down. We will learn from our mistakes and come back stronger”.