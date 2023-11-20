2 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies winners of the 2023 CAF Womens Champions League final match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Sporting Club Casablanca at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on 19 November 2023 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns reclaimed the African women's football throne by defeating SC Casablanca 3-0 in the CAF Women's Champions League final held in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday.

Tholakele Refilwe, the tournament's top scorer, netted a brace, while Boitumelo Rabale added another goal to secure the victory for the South African side. Sundowns' impressive campaign in Cote d'Ivoire saw them set a record of winning the title without conceding a single goal throughout the tournament.

The final, played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, marked the second encounter between the two teams in the tournament, with Sundowns previously defeating SC Casablanca 1-0 in the group stages.

Sundowns demonstrated determination from the start, with Refilwe converting a penalty in the 21st minute to give them an early lead. Rabale extended the advantage before halftime with a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Despite SC Casablanca's attempts to stage a comeback in the second half, Sundowns' solid defense thwarted their attacks.

Refilwe sealed the victory with a goal in the 78th minute, securing a second CAF Women’s Champions League title for Sundowns and a USD 400,000 winner’s prize cheque.