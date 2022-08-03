9 hours ago

A 48-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in police cells at Kyeremasu in the Dormaa East Municipality of the Bono Region.

Solomon Kyere, who was found hanging from the iron bar at the vent of the cell washroom, was invited by the police last Tuesday and detained at the Kyeremasu Police Station for offences of alleged threat of harm and assault.

A police source said Kyere tied his neck with a nylon singlet he wore while in custody.

“An officer on duty at the counter saw the lifeless body hanging and the attention of other colleagues were drawn to the unfortunate incident,” the source said.

The body of Kyere has been deposited at the Presbyterian Hospital morgue at Kyeremasu for autopsy and preservation.

As a result of the unfortunate incident, the youth from the town suspecting foul play has called on the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare to take interest in the case in order to unearth the truth about the incident.