2 hours ago

A 22-year - old suspect, Isaac Larbi, has been arrested and detained by the Kwabenya Police in the Ga East District, with his suspected accomplice, Nii Benjamin aged 23, for allegedly stealing a motor bike at Onakwase in the Coaltar District of Eastern Region.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA), Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer for Eastern Regional Police Command, said the police was informed about the theft on April 2, about 1745 hours.

Consequently, the Coaltar District Police went for the suspects, with the stolen motor bike for investigation.

He said on April 3, at about 1100 hours, whilst Larbi, was under interrogation, he confessed that he had killed his wife, Akosua Abigail, aged 20, during a misunderstanding that ensued; and had dumped the body at a place near Onakwase, about three weeks ago, and that the spirit of the deceased was haunting him.

After the disclosure, police organized a search team and proceeded to Onakwase in the company of the suspect to identify the location where he allegedly dumped the body.

He said upon reaching the town, a mob of irate youth threatened to avenge on the suspect.

Police Sergeant Gomado said the situation thereby compelled the police to retreat to base safely with the suspect, in order to prepare adequately before going back to the said location.