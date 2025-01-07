43 minutes ago

A young man was apprehended on Monday, January 6, 2025, after he allegedly attempted to abscond with a Mercedes-Benz C300 that was for sale.

The suspect reportedly requested a test drive from a car dealer based in Accra, near Haasto KFC.

After the car dealer obliged, the suspect attempted to flee with the car. However, luck eluded him, and he was pursued, given a hot chase, and eventually arrested.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, the suspect was seen being physically assaulted by a crowd that had gathered at the scene of his arrest.

It remains unclear whether he was handed over to the police after being assaulted or if he was released and left to "go and sin no more."

In 2020, a woman was also arrested and prosecuted for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Sonata valued at GH₵45,000.

Eunice Nyarkoa reportedly fled with the car after going on a test drive.

When the case was sent to the Accra Circuit Court, the prosecution stated that Nyarkoa had forged the owner's signature after absconding with the vehicle and registered it in her name at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).