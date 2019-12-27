2 hours ago

A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his 34-year-old wife, Zainab Shotayo, to death.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a report by the father of the deceased.

Mr Oyeyemi said the father complained at Ibara Police Division that he was called on phone that his daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she has been beaten to comma by the husband.

He said the complainant further told the police that he quickly rushed to the scene and rushed his daughter to the general hospital, Ijaye, where the doctor confirmed her dead.