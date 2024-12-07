2 hours ago

The police have arrested an individual at Atwima Foase in the Ashanti Region for wrongful possession of ballots during the 2024 elections held on December 7, 2024.

According to an Onua FM report, the accused is a young man who was found with 76 ballots that were not acquired through the proper procedure.

It was noted that the police are investigating the case and will deal with the accused ruthlessly if found guilty of the charges against him.

The police have warned that persons caught involved in any election malpractice will be dealt with appropriately to maintain the credibility of the election.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election features thirteen presidential candidates, with nine representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. Forty-eight percent of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant, as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting. In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

Watch the video below: