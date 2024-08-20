4 hours ago

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Ashaiman Lebanon as man identified as Alfred Agoma, known locally as Yehowa Nyagbe, attempted to take his own life by climbing a high-tension pole.

Agoma, who is battling kidney cancer, was driven to despair by his inability to afford the necessary medical treatment.

The incident prompted immediate concern among residents, who quickly alerted the police, fire service officers, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The coordinated efforts of these emergency responders were crucial in preventing a tragic outcome, as they managed to bring Agoma down safely from the pole.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Agoma explained that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

He was advised to undergo treatment, but the mounting medical bills left him financially crippled, pushing him to the brink of suicide.

