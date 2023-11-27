36 minutes ago

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Kofi Richard popularly known as “Ofon Nye Owuo” for killing his friend at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident happened 500 meters away from the Police Command around 6 :00 pm on Sunday.

The victim, 52-year-old Michael Nkrumah, died while being rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

Richard slashed the deceased’s hand which almost fell off.

An eyewitness, Daavi Afi Semanyo, told Adom News she saw the suspect running through her house angrily wielding a cutlass.

A few minutes later, Daavi said she heard loud noise from the victim’s house.

They rushed to discover Michael in a pool of blood almost dead.

However, the cause of the attack, she said is not known.