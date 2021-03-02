2 hours ago

A man believed to be in his 40s has been arrested after he stabbed his 78-year-old mother and chopped off his sister’s hand at Ajumako Bedukrom in the Central Region.

Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan indicates that the suspect named Nanif who’s unemployed, armed with a sharp cutlass on Sunday evening stormed their house and started butchering his sister and then after went into hiding.

In the process, his sister’s right hand was totally chopped off while the mother sustained injuries on the neck.

Residents rushed to the scene and rescued them and sent the victims to the Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

A report was made to the Enyan Nkwantanum Police station who tracked the suspect and succeeded in effecting his arrest.

The police have indicated that the suspect will undergo Psychiatric evaluation after which he’ll be arraigned before court.

Source: Kasapa FM