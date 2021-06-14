1 hour ago

A 28-year-old man has committed suicide after allegedly shooting his wife dead during a heated argument.

The incident is said to have happened at Teshie Praso in the Asante Akyem South municipality, in the presence of the couple’s children.

Son of the deceased narrated to Adom News that his parents had an argument after his mother, Akua Adomah, attended a wake-keeping without seeking permission from Kwabena Ankomah.

This led to weeks-long tension, and a confrontation sparked an argument, leaving Mr Ankoma outraged enough to shoot her with his hand gun.

The lad further revealed that his father, in a hurried manner, packed out with them and they headed to their second home.

While there, he said they were gagged by their father, but the fear of being located and apprehended made him look for a different option.

The eldest son of the couple said his father pleaded with them to pull the trigger of the gun that was held and pointed to his father’s forehead.

After the children declined, the victim’s son said they rushed out of the house in fear, shortly before their father discharged the bullet into his head.

Committee member of Teshie Praso confirmed the children’s claims and added that the bodies of the couple have been deposited at the morgue.

Police have also been notified and an investigation has been opened into the case.