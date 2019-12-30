32 minutes ago

A man who was on admission at a hospital following a botched suicide attempt has finally ended up his life in one of the ward’s toilets.

Lamek Muhia took his life on Sunday morning, December 29, just a day after being admitted to the facility.

He had previously taken poison.

The man who hailed from Muguru in Kangema was taken to the Murang’a hospital on Friday evening after taking poison at his home.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Leonard Gikera, said the deceased woke up at around 5am and took with him a bed sheet to the toilet.

He said the body was found dangling from the toilet shower by fellow patients.

Dr Gikera said before the incident, the patient was recovering well.

“For now we cannot be able to establish what pushed the patient to take his life. It’s like he was determined to kill himself since he had tried to take poison, an attempt that flopped,” he told KNA.

Some of the patients at the hospital said the man appeared depressed.

Confirming the incident, Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said they received information from the medical superintendent and his officers moved the body to the hospital’s mortuary.

“Cases of suicide of people aged below 40 are on rise and we advise young people to seek help and advice from members of the clergy, community leaders and psychologists instead of taking their lives,” said Kinyua.

The police boss said that they are trying to reach the family of the deceased.

K24 Digital