1 hour ago

A middle-aged man climbed a transmission tower of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) which passes through Galilea, a suburb of Kasoa, Central Region, and committed suicide.

It is unclear why the man decided to climb the tower but eyewitness accounts suggested he was protesting the economic hardships in the West African nation.

In a viral video sighted by energynewsafrica.com, the man was seen quickly climbing the high-tension pole as bystanders made many pleas in attempts to get him down.

Also in the video, a vehicle of the Ghana Police Service could be seen, creating the impression that the police officers were at the scene to persuade him to get off the pole before he endangered his life even more.

In the video, an onlooker, with a Nigerian accent, was also heard running commentary in the background, saying that a Ghanaian man had climbed the pole because of the hardships in the country.

“The police are around to rescue this Ghana man who says he is tired of life. They should let him get to the top,” the man said in pidgin English.