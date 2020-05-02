2 hours ago

A 37-year-old man died after being trapped in a galamsey pit at Akyem Mampong in the Eastern region.

According to the police, on May 1, 2020 they had report that a mining pit at Gold Bank Limited had caved in and has trapped a worker whose name was given as Abdul Razak Bempong and other gold scavengers.

Abdul Razak Bempong sustained some injuries on the head, face, limbs and other parts of the body. He was rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The other illegal miners escaped but sustained minor injuries as well.

Abdul Razak has been buried in line with Muslim custom.