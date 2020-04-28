1 hour ago

A man believed to be about 50 years has been found dead in a bush at Teacher Mante a community in Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved by a joint team of Police and the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) Tuesday afternoon and deposited at the morgue.

The cause of death is not known but a cup that contained a suspected poisonous substance was found beside the deceased raising suspicion of suicide.

The Ayensuano District Director of NADMO, Joseph Okai Gyan who was at the crime scene said the team is yet to identify the deceased to enable further

investigation.