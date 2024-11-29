1 hour ago

A young man, believed to be in his late 20s, has been found dead in a bush with his head nearly chopped off at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found behind the house of an opinion leader in the community on Thursday.

The unfortunate discovery has left residents in shock.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has taken the body to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while an investigation is ongoing.