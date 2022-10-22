2 hours ago

A yet-to-be-identified man, believed to be in his 20s, has been found dead in front of the Mankesim Police station in the Central region.

Eyewitnesses claim a taxi driver and two men dumped the lifeless body on the Mankessim -Ajumako highway with a handkerchief tied around his neck.

The witnesses told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the deceased is not known in the vicinity.

They were also unable to take note of the taxi’s registration number as the driver sped off after the deceased fell from the car on Friday evening.

During a search in the bag of the deceased, they found a toothbrush, sponge, safety boot, shirt, and Malta Guinness drink.

However, it is not clear the circumstances that led to his death.

The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary while the Mankessim Police have also commenced an investigation.