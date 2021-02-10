58 minutes ago

A man, identified as Emmanuel Kwame Badu, has died after prayers at Kasoa Ofaakor Central Mosque in the Central Region.

According to reports, the deceased complained to the Imam about not feeling well and asked for permission to sleep in the mosque for the night and continue his journey the next day.

However, they returned the next day to perform their morning prayer only to find the stranger lifeless so they reported the issue to the police.

DSP Samuel Amofa of the Kasoa Ofaakor police station, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He explained that the mosque was disinfected before they could convey the body.

“We inspected his bag and found his hospital card and some medicines which indicated that he was sick,” he revealed.

Though the police and the Imam have not been able to trace his background, the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital for investigations.

DSP Amofa has, therefore, appealed that anyone with information that can help the police should not hesitate to visit the Ofaakor Police Station.