3 hours ago

A man in custody at the Kumasi Central Prison was found hanged, a source familiar with the development at the correctional center told Dailymailgh.com.

Richmond Opoku was under investigation by the Police at Trede and was due to go on trial at a court in Kumasi, the source said.

The source said the 42-year-old was found dead in the inmate’s bathroom at about 12:15 am on Thursday.

“He was hanging on the roof with a sponge around his neck when officers on duty spotted him”, the source told dailymailgh.com.

Though officials are yet to comment on the matter, it is gathered that investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will be carried out by the Prisons and the Police Services.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for autopsy.

Source: Daily Mail GH