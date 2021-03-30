1 hour ago

A thirty-eight year old man is in the grip of the Ketu Divisional Police for allegedly beating his wife, Beatrice Logosu, 34, to death.

The suspect, Gali Galo, was apprehended after he secretly sent the victim's body for preservation at the mortuary of the Hosanna Clinic at Agbozume.

The police has also arrested the Hosanna Clinic mortuary attendant, William Gbeke, 36, for complicity in the crime.

The police said their attention was drawn to the crime following a report by neighbours.

It said there was a follow up to the morgue and an inspection of the body revealed bruises and contusions on the body, with blood oozing from a broken jaw.

According to a police report, "The victim's neck appeared broken, suggesting a possible case of strangulation.”

The incident

The Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant (Sgt) Prince Dogbatse, who briefed the Daily Graphic said the couple’s neighbours at Akame reported hearing the couple in an altercation around midday last Saturday. Galo is said to have accused his wife of infidelity.

The neighbours said they attempted to intervene but the suspect’s hostile attitude and his threats to kill anyone who came near made them pull back.

According to them, Galo kept assaulting his wife deep into the night and they woke up the next morning only to hear that the victim had died.

A report was lodged at the Denu Police Station and the suspect was traced to the Hosanna Clinic mortuary where he had secretly sent the victim's body for embalmment.

The suspect and mortuary attendant were consequently arrested.

Mortuary attendant

Sgt Dogbatse explained that Gbeke was arrested based on his unethical and unprofessional conduct.

He said: "Gbeke had a duty to inform the police about the bruises, contusion and blood that was oozing from the broken jaw of the deceased, but was compromised into getting the body embalmed."

Both men remain in custody while investigations continue into the incident which is the latest in a series of domestic violence recorded in the region.

Similar incidents

The development follows a similar incident which occurred three weeks ago when a Level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College lost her life following an alleged assaulted on her by her boyfriend, Kumar Philip Caesar, 31, also a student.

A week ago, a 27-year-old man also attempt committing suicide after allegedly murdering his 25-year-old lover in Ho.

The deceased, Harriet Ahiati, was killed after a fight broke out between her and the suspect, Anthony Dordoye, following allegations of cheating by the latter.

Speak out

The Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer described the spate of domestic violence as worrying and encouraged the public to speak out.

"We are appealing to the citizenry to speak out when they are in an abusive relationship,” he added.

Source: graphic.com.gh