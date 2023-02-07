2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the alleged murder of a Ghanaian woman who was back in the country on holiday from her base in Italy.

The woman, known only as Maa Akos, was allegedly killed by one of her neighbours at Sepe Buokrom, near Kumasi, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.

According to the report, Maa Akos sustained stab wounds from her 20-year-old neighbour, identified as Baafi.

Baafi is also said to have often visited the deceased.

According to the account of an eyewitness, Baafi was seen fleeing the scene of the crime after he had jumped out of a window in Maa Akos’ apartment.

The report added that the suspect might have used the window as access to the victim, who was in her late fifties, seeing that she lived alone on the second floor of the building.

The report also stated that some residents explained that Baafi attempted to break into the apartment some weeks ago.

That issue was however resolved, they added.

However, on the day of the crime, an eyewitness said his attention was drawn to the scene after he heard a noise suggestive of a tussle.

The noise, coming from Maa Akos’ apartment, further alarmed other residents.

Hamidu Issah, one of the residents, said “I had to call other tenants to help me break into the room. We could still hear them struggle. One tenant peeped through the window and saw blood, so we had to intensify efforts to break into the room. We entered to find a pool of blood, but the body wasn’t there. We later found it in the bathroom.

“One of the tenants saw the suspect jump out of the window. He saw blood in his palms and raised alarm.”

Some other neighbours subsequently got Baafi after tracing him.

“He pulled out a gun, threatening others. With the gun he escaped, but some people were able to arrest him and drag him back,” Hamidu added.

"Investigations are still ongoing," the report added.