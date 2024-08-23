12 hours ago

A man in possession of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Biometric Verification Device (BVD) has been arrested at Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Samuel Yaw Koranteng.

Mr Koranteng who claims to reside in Tudu, Accra, was spotted with the device, identified by serial number VVD49976.

He was apprehended by some residents and handed over to the Police.

The Police has since commenced investigations to ascertain how the suspect obtained the device.

This comes months after some 10 BVDs were discovered at a recycling company in Madina.

Following concerns raised by Think Tank, IMANI Africa, the EC explained the devices were outdated and had been legally auctioned off.