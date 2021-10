2 hours ago

A man has gained attention after photos of a pot he reportedly constructed went viral. The pot is demarcated to allow for cooking two meals at once to conserve energy. Nigerians reacted, calling it a "nice innovation", considering the increase in the cost of cooking gas. Though hailed by Nigerians for the idea, it isn't exactly a novel one.

Multi-sectional frying pans that allow for the frying of multiple meals at once are quite common.

Source: peacefmonline.com