NIGERIA: Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Tosin Kolade, who raped and murdered a 17-year-old girl, Ifeoluwa Apanpa, inside a church at Olodo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The teenage girl was said to be on her way to church for service when the suspect under a false pretence sought her assistance in his own church that was close by.

The suspect who was paraded before the newsmen at the State Police Headquarter, Eleyele, Ibadan on Tuesday, September 20, said his mother is a member of the sanitation department in the Church, hence his access to the key of the church.

"On 17th September, 2022, I went back home from work around 1pm because we didn’t have work that day. We were just sleeping at the shop. I told my boss that I wanted to go and ease myself, and he said I shouldn’t stay long,” he said.

“When I got home, i took the key of our church because my mum is the cleaner of the church and went to church. I packed all the chairs in the church together; I already knew the time Ifeoluwa will pass through our church to her own church. She eventually came and I asked her to assist me to carry some of the chairs I packed.

“I brought out the knife in my pocket and told her not to shout. I wanted to scare her to collect her phone but she dragged the knife with me and the knife fell to the floor. She also fell down and hit her head on the floor while trying to escape. She couldn’t stand up because she was weak, I raped her and took her phone. I requested for her password but she gave me the wrong password. When I discovered, I strangulated her,” the suspect explained.

Briefing newsmen on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, spokesperson of the command, Adewale Osifeso said operatives attached to Iyana-Offa Divisional Police Headquarters were intimated about the sudden disappearance of the teenager who had left for church at about 2pm and was yet to return home.

"On Friday, 17/09/2022 at about 2030hrs, the Command through operatives attached to Iyana-Offa Divisional Police Headquarters were intimated about the sudden disappearance of a (17) seventeen-year-old female who according to the report left for church at about 1600hrs and was yet to return home," the PPRO stated.

"A search party was immediately organised to demystify all possible angles to the disappearance, while this was ongoing as a call was placed to the Parents of the deceased by an unknown caller stating clearly the deceased had been abducted.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the lifeless body of the deceased who was later found beside a Bible School at Olodo Area, with bloody genitalia, coupled with signs of struggling might have been manhandled before her eventual untimely death.

“In addition to the above, the Command has in its custody through diligent technological driven intelligence and investigation one Kolade Tosin ‘m’ 20yrs who has voluntarily confessed to committing the sinister action.

“Investigation continues as the case is closely monitored by the State Criminal Investigation Department with the assurances of immediate updates as soon as we have them at the disposal."