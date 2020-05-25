3 hours ago

The Lagos state police command has arrested a young man simply identified as Chima for allegedly setting his pregnant elder sister, Victoria, 20, ablaze at their residence around CAC Bus Stop in Okokomaiko, Ojo, on May 14.

According to reports, Chima and Victoria, who was said to be two months pregnant, were on the day of the incident, in the kitchen of the restaurant they operated as a family.

Trouble started after their mother scolded Victoria for leaving their residence to cohabit with men. An argument ensued between both women and in the process, Victoria slapped her mother. Infuriated by his sister’s action, Chima reportedly grabbed a keg filled with petrol and hit her with it. The content poured out with most of it touching Victoria, which ignited fire leaving her with severe burns.

Victoria was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital on Kemberi road, Okokomaiko but the doctors there rejected her. She was then referred to the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando where she was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Chima was said to have attempted fleeing the scene after realising the harm he had done to his sister but was restrained by youths in the community who later handed him over to the police.

It was learnt that their mother who tried to put out the fire also sustained burn injuries on her legs.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said Chima has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Yaba for further investigation.